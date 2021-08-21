Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.