Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Price Target at $7.32

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 599,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 649,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

