Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

