Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$157.25

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

Several research firms recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$5.29 on Monday, reaching C$167.10. 159,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,378. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$168.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$148.32. The stock has a market cap of C$19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

