Analyzing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Meritor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meritor and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.53 $245.00 million $1.12 20.49 Romeo Power $8.97 million 62.75 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -7.94

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 3.79% 25.77% 5.00% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritor and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 137.18%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Meritor.

Volatility & Risk

Meritor has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritor beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications. The Aftermarket and Industrial segment provides axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

