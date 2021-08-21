Analyzing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smart Share Global and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Share Global and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 373.00%. Regis has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Smart Share Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Regis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $669.73 million 0.37 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -11.43

Smart Share Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Regis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

