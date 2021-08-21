Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $75.79 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.71.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

