AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

ANGO traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $27.96. 152,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.