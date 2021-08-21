ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

ANSS stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $362.22. 252,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,586. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

