Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

