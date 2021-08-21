Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.44 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $51.92 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00088729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00302829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

