AppCoins 1-Day Volume Hits $1.30 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and $1.30 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00815475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047933 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,817,486 coins and its circulating supply is 244,817,485 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

