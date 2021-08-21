Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

