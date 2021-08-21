Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 240,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

