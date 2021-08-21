Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

