Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AMAT stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

