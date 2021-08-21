Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

