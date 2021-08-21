Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

