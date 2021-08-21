Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,183,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

