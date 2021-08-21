Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.39.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $330.18. 958,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

