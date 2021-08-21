Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $8.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.32. The company had a trading volume of 594,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

