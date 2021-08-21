Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

