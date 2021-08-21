Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $484,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

