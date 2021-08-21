Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $484,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

