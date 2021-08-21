Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $9.66 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $320.72. The stock had a trading volume of 728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.31. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

