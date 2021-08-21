Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.