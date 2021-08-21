Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.04). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,666.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,960. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.17.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.