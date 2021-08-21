Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

