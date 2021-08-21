argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.58. The stock had a trading volume of 213,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

