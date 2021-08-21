Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

