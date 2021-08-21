Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $90,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.