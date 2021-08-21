Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

NYSE NOW traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

