Arizona State Retirement System Sells 675 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

