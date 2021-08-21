ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 774,749 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,998,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,877,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

