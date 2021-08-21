Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 45 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $251.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.55.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

