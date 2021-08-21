Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,225 Shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSL opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $49.59.

