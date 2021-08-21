Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 580 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 145.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.