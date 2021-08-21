Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 945 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after acquiring an additional 785,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

