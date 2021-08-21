Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $90,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

