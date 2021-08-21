Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,450 Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.