Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,450 Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000.
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.92.
