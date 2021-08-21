Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $107,000 Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 861,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 441,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of DJP stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.