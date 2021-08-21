Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.23 on Friday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

