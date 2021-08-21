Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.31. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

