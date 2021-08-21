Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,199.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,199.67 ($67.93).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,490 ($71.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,450.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

