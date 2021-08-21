Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

