Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 695261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Specifically, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

