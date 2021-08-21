Atheios Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 110.6% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $42,267.14 and $61.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,762,824 coins and its circulating supply is 42,822,918 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

