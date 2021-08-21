Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Athene posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,708 shares of company stock worth $2,822,689. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ATH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.