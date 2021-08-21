Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 94 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

