Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,496 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $124.90 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $137.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

